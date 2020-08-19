The Summer CBD Cocktail to Kick the Coronavirus Blues

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Article written by Warren Bobrow.

Weaving tasty little hand-held refreshers no longer require alcohol to relax or even invigorate. The explosion of dubiously flavored seltzer “waters” should be reason enough to drink better. Especially when taking the time to chill out with a ready-to-drink beverage. (RTD)

One of the reasons why these libations are available in such vast numbers is the sheer accessibility of them. It has very little to do with taste, nor their high quality. Most cannabis beverages are not worthy of your hard-earned dollars because they are no more than sparkling water with flavor added!

It’s essential to use the best ingredients at your disposal, especially the best ice. If your ice smells like garlic pasta from last week’s take-out, (lurking in your fridge, no doubt) then your expensive liquor or fancy mock-tail will smell and taste like that plate of old garlic pasta!

Not acceptable!

Make your ice in a clean tray, boil your water twice before adding it to the tray and then put the tray inside a plastic “freezer” bag. Your ice won’t taste like that old garlic pasta, nor will it ruin your cannabis infused drink.

Adding THC or CBD, even a combination of the two along is the direction that RTD beverages are heading. These ‘mocktails are just the perfect foil to a “micro-dose” of THC, where refreshment and fine-tuning the cannabis experience is easy. Just open a can of your favorite micro-dosed beverage and be prepared to chill out to the length of your own desire. Remember, cannabis beverages hit more rapidly then you may expect. I suggest taking the Thai food approach. Just as you’d never go to a Thai restaurant for the first time and order your food Thai spicy, cannabis beverages share this same axiom. Please, start slowly!

Should you get into trouble with a cannabis beverage, some fresh lemon juice and a couple peppercorns (chewed) will bring you down quickly. It’s in my book, Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails and Tonics– so it must work! Right? (Very well…)

Adding a scant amount of tincture to your mocktail or finishing off a cocktail or a mocktail with either THC or CBD infused bitters to finish is a good way to experiment with a cannabis cocktail without having to resort to science to make a decent drink.

Sometimes the smell of cannabis burning can be very off-putting to those who don’t appreciate or approve of smoke in their sometimes-confined airspace. Therefore, I created the science behind mixing a perfect Cannabis Cocktail. Not everyone wants everyone to know their business. Smoking cannabis in public can bring unnecessary attention.

Building a cannabis cocktail is no more difficult than mixing a cocktail- but THC/CBD takes the place of the alcohol.

One of the easiest to make cannabis mocktails is created with both THC/CBD bitters. Bitters are a traditional cocktail ingredient that is used to balance and deepen the craft cocktail experience.

Close Air: a freshly turned, frosty, hand-held libation that will certainly heal what ails ye!

Ingredients:

One bottle THC or CBD infused Bitters- available in places like California and Oregon or make them yourself by combining a four-ounce bottle of aromatic bitters and two ounces of your own THC/CBD tincture, let steep together for a week or so before using in your craft cocktails and mocktails. Bitters amalgamate the healing effect and fix the gut at the same time. Angostura was invented by Dr. Johann Siegert in 1824 as a tincture for stomach ailments like dysentery and against the ravages of food poisoning.

A salubrious libation for two persons

1 tray of coconut water ice- 1 can of coconut water frozen into an ice-cube tray/in a freezer bag

4 oz. Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

1 oz. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

1 oz. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 oz. Fruitations Craft Tangerine

1 oz. Pickett’s Ginger Beer Syrup

4 oz. Club Soda

Infused aromatic bitters (Angostura works, and you can buy it almost anywhere)

Pinch of Sea Salt

Prep:

To a Boston Shaker- Fill the cocktail tin with plain ice (not the coconut water ice. Save that for the cocktail) add the liquid ingredients- not the seltzer!

Cap and shake hard for twenty or so seconds until frothy

Pre-chill a Collins Glass- (Tall, skinny glass)

Add the coconut water ice

Strain the liquid ingredients over the ice

Top with a splash or two of club soda

Dot with the THC/CBD bitters of your choice

Add a pinch of sea salt (or not) and sip your way to cooling, refreshing pleasure …

Strains that are proven in my cannabis alchemy, for a beginner’s cannabis mocktail/cocktail are:

Maui Wowie: I recommend the ultra-low THC/CBD Entourage-Effect version. Ask your budtender!

Blue Dream: A superbly lush and pretty strain, highly recommended for beginners to cannabis

Tenzin Kush: Hand-tended by Green Bodhi in Oregon, seek for deep enlightenment and peace

Phunky Lemon Donut: Brotherly Love, outdoor grown with love, heals what ails ye with total relaxation

About the author and chef:

Warren Bobrow is the author of six books including his celebrated fourth release, Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails and Tonics The Art of Spirited Drinks & Buzz-Worthy Libations. Warren works as a cannabis alchemist and is the co-founder and CEO of Klaus Apothicaire, the California-based producer of craft prepared, THC infused beverages. Warren taught a master class in non-manipulated rum at the Moscow, Russia Bar Show and led a panel on cannabis in beverages at the Berlin Bar Convent. Warren led a panel on cannabis beverages at Benzinga Cannabis in Miami, Florida.