RHOBH Celebrates Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower 'Capri Style'

Buca di Beppo celebrates the unveiling of the Dorit Kemsley-designed Capri Room located inside the Encino, California Buca restaurant. The room was inspired by Dorit’s love of the Isle of Capri and the collaboration came together because of Dorit’s long friendship with Buca di Beppo owner Robert Earl. The room will be revealed during the August 19 episode of ‘RHOBH’ when the cast gathers at the Buca in Encino to celebrate Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower.

Buca di Beppo has also created a special menu so that anyone who wants to can order the “Capri Package” inspired by Dorit’s hand-selected and favorite items from the menu that were served during the baby shower. The package can be enjoyed at home while catching up on your favorite episodes of the Real Housewives or to celebrate any occasion.