CBD: A Soothing Gift During an Anxious Time?

CBD has attained rock star status kudos to the multitude of benefits it sports. Not just that, but the ease with which you can consume and reap the benefits is another key-selling point of CBD. One of the main focuses of CBD is in its fight against anxiety and how it wins time and again!

The Overview: Cannabidiol

Cannabidiol or CBD is an active ingredient that you would find in a cannabis plant. There are a host of such similar compounds such as terpenes and flavonoids that all are grouped under “cannabinoids”.

CBD is a strong relaxant that can instantly put you in a state of controlled calmness, depending on the way in which you consume it. The CBD is great in controlling the pain that comes with chronic ailments as well as reducing the inflammation that comes as part of the parcel. CBD side effects are a very few to name.

People often confuse CBD to be the same as marijuana, though CBD is non-intoxicating. The fact is that it is only a part of it, is often missed out by many. The feelings of euphoria on taking in marijuana are attributed solely to THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is in itself, is a highly potent psychoactive substance. This is a far shot from CBD which has no such properties.

CBD And Anxiety: The Gateway To Happiness

The CBD interacts with specific receptors or sites in the human body to give the desired effects. These sites are all part of the endocannabinoid system or ECS that control aspects of the immunity, sleep, mood and even appetite.

The CBD interacts with CB1 and CB2 receptors on the Endocannabinoid system, in a process that isn’t completely decoded. CBD benefits are believed to be obtained by means of altering the serotonin signals i.e. the feel good hormone.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in the way you feel. If you feel great and god about yourself then rest assured your serotonin levels are high. People who are uncertain and anxious or have been depressed may be linked with the shortage of serotonin levels in the body.

CBD acts as an anchor not just for generalized anxiety but for more severe forms that include panic stress disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or even obsessive compulsive disorder. It can help put the patients mind in a state of rest and help release all of the pent up stress and uncertainty that often clouds one’s mind!