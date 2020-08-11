CBD For Athletes: Discussing the Benefits

This article was originally published on Best CBD Planet. To view the original article, click here.

People from all walks of life who regularly use CBD report its success in handling the physical and mental strain that is part of their jobs. As the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) strictly prohibits the use of marijuana due to its high THC content, high THC therapeutics of supplements are not recommended for athletes.

However, the take of WADA on CBD is different from its stance on THC. Use of CBD by athletes is not prohibited and hence athletes can fearlessly go ahead with using CBD. However, it is important that the CBD product they use should not contain even small traces of THC because it can show up in a drug test and lead to the athlete’s disqualification.

How Does CBD Benefit The Athletes?

Alleviates Chronic Pain

Being into the athletic profession means that the chances for injuries are high. The analgesic properties of CBD contribute greatly to its growing fame. The science behind the analgesic properties of CBD can be best explained by looking at the interaction of CBD with the endocannabinoid receptors. The endocannabinoid system of the body handles the function of pain perception in addition to functions like mood regulation, sleep, etc.

By exerting indirect influence on the endocannabinoid receptors, the pain caused by injuries is reduced.

Helps Offer Better Sleep

After athletic sessions, games, and heavy workouts during the day, athletes have to get adequate sleep that is important for the body to heal on its own. A tiring day should normally put the athletes to sleep easily but pre-existing sleep issues may lead to them struggling to get sleep at night. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system to help you stay active during the day and get good sleep at night.

Reduces Game Day Stress

There have been plenty of studies conducted in the area of CBD and anxiety. Much of the evidence from the clinical studies suggest that CBD is an excellent therapeutic that can handle the symptoms of anxiety efficiently. Athletes find themselves getting stressed out before a game event. As stress can affect their performance adversely, it is necessary that they find efficient methods to manage the anxiety. CBD can help the athletes handle stress prior to the game day effectively and contribute to their performance.

CBD helps athletes perform better by helping them cope up with the daily struggles associated with their profession.

