This article was originally published on CBD Topicals. To view the original article, click here.

Do you have coffee? If you have coffee on a daily basis or once in a while, you will know how delicious and addictive it is. You will keep wanting more of it every day and science has reasons for it. Over 50% of Americans are regular coffee drinkers and the number is still increasing with the variety of coffee products- cappuccino, latte, mocha, espresso, etc.

Since coffee is a beverage many love, improvising it has become fun that sells; because of which you will find CBD infused coffee in trend now. Moreover, there are many CBD coffee recipes! The list of coffee products is increasing and CBD coffee is something you should really try.

How Do CBD And Coffee React In Our Bodies?

Even though CBD and coffee are from different sources, they share a few properties. And they also react in the body differently.

CBD is a cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant. Being similar in structure to the cannabinoids secreted in our body, CBD can trigger reactions in the brain enabling us to reach homeostasis. Using its properties, it can regulate sleep, anxiety, depression, inflammation, pain, and many other conditions.

Being a coffee lover, you must know about what happens when you drink coffee. Coffee has the power to sharpen our brain making it easier for us to concentrate. It also acts as a power booster. But, it has been observed that coffee worsens anxiety and sometimes, when consumed in high concentrations, cause panic attacks.

When these two are put together, the resultant beverage is not only mouth-watering but also super-healthy.

Why Mix CBD To Your Coffee?

CBD infused coffee is new in the industry and more research has yet to be done on how useful the drink is. However, those who have had the drink continuously have attested its claimed effects.

Energy Booster

Coffee is known for its energy-boosting properties which is the main reason why people have it in the morning. CBD has shown making its recipient relax. The combination of these two will give you a drink which on consumption will help you stay calm and give you the enthusiasm to start the day.

Antioxidant

CBD and coffee are strong antioxidants, which on mixing becomes stronger.

Brain Functioning

CBD is known to increase the functioning of the brain. And coffee has created a name by preventing the neurons from degenerating.

Mood Enhancer

Since both of them have positive effects on the brain, it does a good job of acting as a mood enhancer. Sometimes, all you might need is a few CBD coffee pods, sweetener, and milk.

Anxiety

Coffee is not good for anxiety. On the other hand, CBD is largely used to treat anxiety. When CBD is mixed with coffee, the former eradicate this property of coffee- making it good for people with anxiety.