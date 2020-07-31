Positive Vibes: CBS' Norah O'Donnell's 'Live' Blood Donation

Washington D.C. July 13th. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell did her part by donating blood to the Red Cross. (Her good deed paid off: After the segment aired, hundreds of viewers reached out to make appointments!)
