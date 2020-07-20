Inside the Shocking Subculture of Exotic Wellness Retreats

The premiere of Lost Resort on TBS (airing Thursday’s at 10pm on TBS) has opened our eyes to the amazing, and sometimes bizarre world of exotic wellness retreats. While most of us think about luxurious spa treatments and pampering when we hear the words “Wellness Retreat”, the lessor known truth is sometimes the rituals that take place at these retreats can often take a dark and bizarre turn.

During the Lost Resort, nine strangers are placed in a Costa Rican wellness retreat for 21 days, undergoing a series of spiritually-healing rituals, some of which have been practiced for thousands of years by shaman healers. From orgasmic dance to forced vomiting, these wellness rituals can push the mind, body and spirit beyond its perceived limits.

Here are some of the shocking, jaw-dropping, must-see rituals that are being featured on this season of Lost Resort.

Sacred Orgasmic Healing

In this ceremony, a healer will tap into emotional trauma allowing for the release of tension and freeing of mind, body and spirit through orgasmic release. Spiritual healer Acqua Xena Heart uses the technique in Lost Resort to empower the cast to tap into their inner sexuality in order to become more in tune with mother earth, unleashing your inner goddess to spread and receive love.

Rage Ritual

Rage rooms have become increasingly popular for allowing us to bash away at objects in order to destress. The spiritual Rage Ritual seen on Lost Resort taps into that same mindset, in which cast members were tasked with tapping into their innermost anger and literally yelling it out into the world as a means to freeing emotional space in their bodies.

Vomitivo Ceremony

A polite way of saying vomit, this ritual is exactly as it sounds. The Lost Resort cast is asked to take a drink of herbal water (often lemongrass) followed by drinking several cups of water until the body naturally regurgitates. The idea being to rid the body of toxins, cleansing yourself of negative energy to free space for positive feelings and thoughts. After literally freeing yourself, you’re presented with a floral reef from a healer, to help reconnect your body and mind with nature.

Ancestral Fire Drum Ceremony

In this spiritual ritual, the Lost Resort cast is tasked with summoning their ancestors as a means to connect with their past in order to heal their present self. Blindfolded and guided by the beat of drums, each person is asked to dance around a fire pit while connecting with their ancestors, tapping into an emotional and sometimes painful journey into their past.

Intention Setting Ceremony

Powerful and straight to the point, this ritual means exactly what it says – setting an intention in order to put it into practice. The Lost Resort cast was tasked with identifying and writing down what specific issues they were battling that they want to free themselves of. Towards the end of the retreat, each Lost Resort member stated their intention in front of a fire, followed by burning the paper in order to validate the intention.

To see more shocking and bizarre rituals from the world of exotic wellness retreats, tune into this season of Lost Resort, airing Thursday’s at 10pm on TBS.