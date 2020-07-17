Summer Makeover: Scheana Shay Shares Beauty Secrets For Her 'Light And Fresh' Makeup Look

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ll let you in on a little secret: Scheana Shay does her own makeup. After seven seasons of self-applying makeup, she’s got some serious skills. The Vanderpump Rules star shares what makeup tricks she’s employing this summer, as well as the tools that create each look.

How do you interpret summer makeup? Light and fresh! I love bright-colored lips and a light bronzed face with a touch of blush.

What’s your summer beauty routine? Always start with SPF tinted moisturizer. I don’t like to do heavy foundation when it’s hot outside — save that for the winter months, when big lashes and dark lips are a thing. This summer, I’ve been playing up my eyes with some fun bronze colors and my Japonesque eyeshadow brush kit. They’re perfect to use for light color that adds a pop while staying neutral.

Have you always loved makeup? Always! When I was in junior high, I used to get to school extra early to put my makeup on — mostly drawing my eyebrows — because I definitely wasn’t allowed to wear as much as I did!

Do you always do your own makeup? For my day-to-day, I always do. Whenever I have interview scenes on the show, big press events, red carpets or other television appearances, however, I rely on my girls Marine Muradyan and Priscilla DiStasio to glam me up. They’ve definitely taught me the tricks I need for my everyday makeup routine.

Do you have any tricks for long-lasting makeup? A loose setting powder over tinted moisturizer topped with a splash of setting spray keeps my look locked in all day and all night long!

Start to Finish and Go: I always start with my Japonesque Beauty Sponge to blend in my moisturizer and airbrush foundation. I top that with a loose or compact powder, a little blush and a spritz of setting spray.

You have amazing eyelashes! What’s your secret? When I don’t want to take the time to put on individual lashes, I use my Japonesque Pro Performance Eyelash Curler and a little bit of my mascara on the top and bottom — makes my lashes look sooo naturally long!

For more inspiration visit Japonesque on Instagram @Japonesque.