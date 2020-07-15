The Difference is Easy to C

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These days our body needs as much immunity-building protection as possible. Enter Cymbiotika’s Synergy C.

Vitamin C is proven to dismantle the common cold and may help strengthen the immune system when exposed to pathogens, bacteria or viral outbreaks. Fermented Vitamin C is also essential for the growth, development and repair of all body tissues in both children and adults, providing strength for you and your family’s immune system.

The secondary key ingredient in Synergy C is Bamboo Silica, a mineral that assists in the strengthening and beautifying of the body from the inside out, providing firmer-feeling, healthier skin.

This non-GMO, zero heavy metals product is crafted from the highest quality organic ingredients, including:

Vitamin C: Non GMO L-Ascorbic Acid derived from fermented tapioca

Bamboo Silica: pure extract is designed to strengthen arteries, joints hair, nails, and bones and helps to heal skin conditions and keep your skin looking youthful

Organic Coconut Glycerin: fully derived from organic coconuts. More gentle and stable than alcohol, the perfect ingredient for preserving precious plant nutrients

Organic Sunflower oil: sed to create micelle technology. High in vitamin E. A great carrier and natural stabilizer

Organic PhosphatidylCholine (PC); traditionally used to support brain and liver health, and lower cholesterol levels

Organic Vitamin E (alpha tocopherol): assists in neutralizing endogenous free radicals.

Organic Lemon peel oil: Uplifting and cleansing for the mind and palate. Provides the perfect defense against bacteria while simultaneously creating a flavor that both children and adults love!

Organic Orange peel oil: provides antimicrobial defense while also providing a pleasant and refreshing flavor.

Learn more about this amazing product and its benefits at Cymbiotika.com.