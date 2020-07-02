WE TV Reality Check: Love After Lockup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Maurice’s release date approaches, Jessica’s parents express concern that their daughter is being used by her imprisoned boyfriend. Jessica’s relationship with Maurice had already cost her a relationship with her sister — and now it’s threatening her bond with her parents. Can Maurice prove himself to both Jessica and her family? Check out a trailer of the can’t-miss new season here!

Love After Lockup premieres July 17th at 9 P.M. exclusively on WE tv.

