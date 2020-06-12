Nail Your Look

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nothing can be more satisfying than an Instagram scroll for mani-gram inspo. Find a look worth that little extra? Make sure to prep your nails so it lasts!

The experts at Japonesque have some pro tips and tricks to make your manicure last longer.

Step 1. Prep

Pushed back, clean cuticles are the trick to a lasting manicure. If you leave cuticles on your nail, that’s where the lifting will start. The Japonesque Velvet Touch Nail Tool ($4.98) gently pushes back cuticles and cleans nails to create a smooth, clean surface.

HOW TO USE: Soak fingertips in warm water to soften cuticles. Gently loosen and push back cuticles with the blunt pusher end.

Step 2. Remove

Once cuticles are pushed back, a sharp nipper is recommended to remove excess skin. The Japonesque Velvet Touch Manicure Nipper ($12.98) expertly removes cuticles and hangnails safely. Plus, this tool is so well constructed it will remain a staple in your cosmetic bag for years.

Step 3. Shape & Trim

Well-shaped nails with rounded corners also help prevent chipping. The Japonesque Nail Perfecting Trio ($7.98) keep nails neat and trim.

Step 4. Buff & Clean

A gentle buff to the surface of your nails along with a heavy dose of rubbing alcohol removes oil and shine so color lasts.

All Japonesque products featured available at Walmart or Walmart.com. For more inspiration visit Japonesque on Instagram.