Looking For Anxiety and Tension Relief?

These days there are a lot of stressors in the world. And sometimes you need just a little bit more than someone telling you to “take a deep breathe”.

The wellness experts at Cymbiotika have created a product designed specifically to provide us with some well-needed anxiety and tension relief. Meet Nexus.

Containing a synergistic blend of CBD and DHA, Nexus also contains Boswellia Sacra – a powerful herb shown to have anti-inflammatory benefits, particularly effective for arthritis and age-related diseases.

Cymbiotika Nexus is specifically designed to maintain your body’s state of balance and stability. Safe for the entire family, including children aged 2 and higher, Nexus provides a slew of balanced lifestyle benefits, including:

Reduced Depression

CBD provides chemical receptors to our brains to help respond to our stress and anxiety.

Improved Sleep Quality

CBD has been shown to help our bodies get valuable restorative sleep, helping our bodies recover and destress,

Anti-Inflammatory

Nexus’ unique blend of natural anti-inflammatory and pain relieving compounds will reduce tension and allow our bodies to relax.

Nexus is composed of the highest quality organic, non-GMO, Keto and Vegan materials, including:

DHA: Docosahexeanoic Acid (better known as DHA) is a critical ingredient for brain, eye and health health, providing a stable mind and body

EPA: Eicosapenthaenoic Acid (better known as EPA) provides those must-have Omega-3’s needed for anti-inflammatory benefits

Boswellia Sacra: A powerful Ayurvedic herb designed to provide anti-inflammation

Organic Full Spectrum Canniboids: Full-spectrum CBD, composed of naturally occurring plant compounds designed to help relieve anxiety and tension

Learn more about this amazing product and order Nexus online at Cymbiotika.com. For a limited time you can even get 10% off your purchase! And follow Cymbiotika on Instagram (@cymbiotika) for more offers and wellness inspiration.