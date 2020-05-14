Beauty Goal: Spring Eyes

Celebrity makeup artist Ashlee Glazer shows us how to get eyes you never want to cover up!

Pretty Pastels

Pastels are my favorite for spring. The key to this classic but mod vibe? The right makeup brush and placement. For this look, different brushes create the full effect. Japonesque’s Velvet Touch Eye Essentials Brush Set has the perfect assortment: Press on the pigments of powdery and soft textures with the short Smudger Brush, then gently dust into the crease with the Pointed Crease Blending Brush. This will fade the colors so there are no hard edges, keeping the look soft and fresh.

Highlight the tear duct with the Angled Eyeliner Brush — its slanted shape is perfect for the inner corner of your eye. Apply a light reflective shade for an angelic glow.

To apply pretty pastels, Ashlee recommends: Japonesque Velvet Touch Eye Essentials Brush Set; $16.98

Perfect Lashes

Full, thick lashes are essential for this fresh look, and will complete this wide-eyed trend. Curl lashes before applying mascara; get close to the lash line, and hold still for a few seconds. When applying mascara, get as close to the lash line as possible and wiggle at the root for thickness. Adding a few individual lashes will also really open up the eyes!

To get Perfect lashes, Ashlee recommends: Japonesque Extreme Eyelash Curler; $9.98

Flawless Brows

Brows frame the face. Before starting any makeup look, make sure brows are precisely groomed. Japonesque’s Brow Perfecting Kit is perfect for this job.

Brush hairs up with the spoolie to measure, gently trim the ends of any overgrown edges with the beauty scissors, then tweeze the middle or any stray hairs on the sides for a clean brow. Dust all over with the large blending brush to whisk off any hairs.

To get flawless brows, Ashlee recommends: Japonesque Brow Perfecting Kit; $12.98

All Japonesque products featured above are available at Walmart: