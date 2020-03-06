HOST WITH THE TOAST

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dwyane Wade brought the cheer and the cheers to adoring fans at the Wine & Cheese Happy Hour presented by Carr’s Crackers sponsored by Wade Cellars.

The former NBA legend played host for the event at the 2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One, pouring out samples of Wade Cellars’ iconic California wines. Dwyane was also spotted wearing a handcrafted gold necklace from @ReinsteinRoss, available at https://reinsteinross.com/

Learn more about Wade Cellars on their Instagram page @dwadecellars or head over to https://dwadecellars.com/ to check out the amazing selection of wines guaranteed to bring the cheers at your next gathering.