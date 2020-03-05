WHAT'S TRENDING: WE HEART WE TV

Star Magazine logo

Waka Tammy

Star gets a sneak peek of what’s to come for three of America’s guiltiest pleasures.

Waka & Tammy
Premieres Thursday, March 12, 10pm

Hip-hop superstars Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera bring cameras along as they navigate renovating a home, parenting and dealing with meddling in-laws, all while building their music careers. Love, life and hip-hop isn’t all fame and glamour. When reality sets in, they face real obstacles.

 

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition
New Time: Thursdays at 9pm ET

The hit franchise moves to a new time slot as five couples in hip-hop work to make their relationships as harmonious as their careers. CeeLo Green and Shani question whether their connection is as solid as they once thought, while Styles P and Adjua uncover their issues to try to get back their spark.

MBC HH Cat

Life After Lockup
Fridays, 9pm

As the season finale approaches, drama is still following these seven fan-favorite Love After Lockup couples. Brittany and Marcelino’s relationship takes a nosedive after she catches him in a lie. Meanwhile, Sarah tries to mend things with Michael, but it’s difficult with his new girlfriend, Maria, in the picture.

LILU cast

 

