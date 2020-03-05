WHAT'S TRENDING: WE HEART WE TV

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Star gets a sneak peek of what’s to come for three of America’s guiltiest pleasures.

Waka & Tammy

Premieres Thursday, March 12, 10pm

Hip-hop superstars Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera bring cameras along as they navigate renovating a home, parenting and dealing with meddling in-laws, all while building their music careers. Love, life and hip-hop isn’t all fame and glamour. When reality sets in, they face real obstacles.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

New Time: Thursdays at 9pm ET

The hit franchise moves to a new time slot as five couples in hip-hop work to make their relationships as harmonious as their careers. CeeLo Green and Shani question whether their connection is as solid as they once thought, while Styles P and Adjua uncover their issues to try to get back their spark.

Life After Lockup

Fridays, 9pm

As the season finale approaches, drama is still following these seven fan-favorite Love After Lockup couples. Brittany and Marcelino’s relationship takes a nosedive after she catches him in a lie. Meanwhile, Sarah tries to mend things with Michael, but it’s difficult with his new girlfriend, Maria, in the picture.