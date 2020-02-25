HOLLYWOOD HYDRATION ON 100

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coconut water. You may have heard of it, seen it on store shelves or spotted your favorite stars drinking it – and all for good reason. From its delicious and refreshing taste, to its natural hydration properties, this tropical wellness wonder really is all it’s cracked up to be.

Celebrities are swapping their water bottles for a better-for-you beverage that happens to boast a slew of benefits.

REV UP YOUR METABOLISM. Consuming coconut water has been shown to increase your metabolic rate and improve digestion, which can encourage weight loss. It’s also a great way to complete your daily water goal, helping to keep you feeling full and ultimately curb cravings.

HYDRATION HERO. Coconut water contains natural electrolytes, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to aid in hydration. It’s also low in calories, fat and added sugar making it more nutritious than a traditional sports drink. Perfect for replenishing after a workout.

HEART HEALTH. The high content of potassium found in coconut water has been shown to stabilize sodium levels, leading to lower blood pressure and reduced cholesterol.

MOOD BOSTER. Looking to boost your mood? You guessed it – reach for coconut water. Coconut water is packed with magnesium, which supports a healthy immune system and plays a crucial role in brain function and mood.

BEAUTY BONUS. The benefits of coconut water go way beyond the beverage aisle. Coconut water promotes cell growth and stimulates the scalp, leading to strong, healthy hair. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties also make it ideal for clear, glowing skin.

THE NATURAL CHOICE. Not all coconut water is created equal. With 100 Coconuts, you’ll always be keeping it 100 — 100% pure that is — with only one ingredient: coconut water. Born real and never fake, 100 Coconuts is non-GMO, contains zero added sugar, cholesterol, fat, and no preservatives, so you know you’re getting everything you need and nothing you don’t.