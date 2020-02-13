Kiss Those Sugar Cravings Goodbye

With a client roster of some of the most popular celebrities today, Hollywood’s go-to trainer, Harley Pasternak, is on a mission to help everyone look and feel their best. His number one piece of advice? Kick that addicting sugar habit to the curb ASAP. While it may seem easier said than done, Harley is dishing out his expert tips for ditching the sweet stuff.

Buyer Beware: Hidden Sugars Are Everywhere

Sugar is sneaky and can be hidden in the most unassuming (mainly processed) foods — from ketchup to granola. Make smart swaps by incorporating more real, whole foods into your diet, which will help you cut back on sugars and calories and increase your nutrient intake.

Prioritize Quality ZZZ’s

Aim for a consistent 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Without quality sleep, feelings of exhaustion and grogginess can take over, affecting both your food choices and your motivation to work out. Power down those smart phones and save the scrolling for the A.M.

Amp Up the H20

The benefits of water are truly endless — it aids in digestion, contributes to glowing skin and helps to keep you satiated. If you find yourself randomly craving something sweet, you could just be thirsty. Be sure to carry a water bottle with you wherever you go, so you can easily combat the cravings when they strike.

Sweat It Out

Similar to water, the benefits of exercise are extensive. But contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be a natural athlete to reap the benefits. Any daily movement — walking, jogging, hiking, biking — will work. It’s important to find what you like and make it a regular routine you can stick to.

Ready, Set, Reset Those Habits!

