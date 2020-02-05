Say Goodbye to Mascara FOMO With This Eye-Opening Bestseller

Star Magazine participates in affiliate marketing. Star Magazine receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

How many different types of mascara do you think you’ve tried thus far in life? We’re thinking there’s a very good chance you won’t be able to count them all on your fingers. Mascara FOMO is too real, especially when we’re still dealing with the same old issues: clumping, flaking, smudging, stiffness, heaviness and a straight-up lack of impact!

And so, our search has continued on and on over the years. But it’s suddenly stopped. Is it true? Did we finally find the mascara to end our search for long, voluminous lashes for good? Over 500 reviewers are practically screaming “yes” at Us!

Get the Limitless Lash Mascara starting at just $13 at ILIA Beauty!

This bestselling mascara proves that our seemingly endless search wasn’t for naught. It claims to “go above and beyond the expectations of any natural mascara,” and shoppers are singing its praises like they’re on stage at the Grammy Awards. They say it’s their “all-time favorite mascara” and that they’ve “never had a mascara make [their] lashes look so long” in the past. Their friends are even asking if they’re wearing falsies! This mascara, however, delivers that perfect “delicate, natural” finish we crave for everyday wear with way more comfort than falsies, and we don’t have to worry about it coming off. Reviewers even say it “stays on all day.”

The After Midnight shade of this mascara has a soft black finish. The formula claims to be buildable, flake-free and lightweight, eliminating the possibility of spidery clumps and rock-hard, weighed-down lashes that look like they could crumble at any moment. Instead, it may lift, curl, lengthen and volumize with just one stroke!

Apart from making our lashes look good, this cruelty-free mascara may make them healthier too. Its clean, nourishing formula consists of organic bee and carnauba waxes, shea butter and arginine (keratin) to condition, strengthen and soften every last lash without bothering sensitive eyes.

One reason we know this mascara is worth our time is because ILIA put time into making it perfect. The brand tested over 100 brushes to find the best one, deciding on a dual-sided brush with short bristles on one side and longer bristles on the other. The short side can be used to curl and create volume, while the longer side may build length and separate lashes for the full effect!

Another thing we love (yes, there are a lot of things we love) is that the formula of this Limitless Lash mascara may stay on all day, but when we’re ready to take it off before bed, it will melt off with ease with warm water. No more practically pulling lashes out and irritating your delicate eye area!

This award-winning mascara is available in both full-size and mini. Grab one for your vanity and one for your purse and get ready to smize!

