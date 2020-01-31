We Heart WE tv

Check out the latest must-watch entertainment, exclusively on WE tv:

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

Returns Thursday, February 6th at 10pm

CeeLo Green, Styles P, Joseline Hernandez, Michel’le Toussaint and Biance Bonnie seek relationship help from Dr. Ish and Judge Toler — but not all can be saved.

Growing Up Hip Hop

Thursdays, 9pm

Bow has his eyes on the prize — and it’s none other than ex Angela, who’s playing it coy upon Romeo’s return. JoJo’s in the midst of planning his nuptials with his longtime love — and if all goes as planned, their wedding will be one to remember. Meanwhile, Egypt and Sam’s families aren’t exactly celebrating their engagement.

Life After Lockup

Fridays, 9pm

Seven couples who brought viewers along with them on their Love After Lockup journey continue doing their best to make things work post-prison. A secret threatens to unravel all the hard work a pregnant Brittany and Marcelino invested in their relationship. Elsewhere, hopeless romantic Clint is forced to answer to his family when Tracie lands in the slammer — again.