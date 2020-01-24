You Won't Believe the Price of Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Moisturizer

Star Magazine participates in affiliate marketing. Star Magazine receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We’ve all dreamed about owning our very own La Mer moisturizer, but the reality is, not all of us are going to want to spend years saving up for a face cream. And that’s totally fine! It may be one of the best, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only moisturizer sitting atop the skincare-iarchy!

The Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream might just be the moisturizer that beats out La Mer. The best part? It’s at a fraction of the price! But can it really be that good? When the ageless Jennifer Lopez says she’s been using a skincare product for years, that answer immediately becomes a resounding “yes,” and this cream is her absolute favorite! It was already crazy affordable, but guess what? It’s on sale right now too!

During a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lopez told a caller that this Rose Day Cream was the way to go. But she’s not the only fan because and reviewers agree, too!

One said they loved everything about it, including the “scent, ingredients, texture [and] effect.” Speaking of that scent, another shopper called it “divine!” Others say that since using this “silky” cream, they’ve “received several compliments” on their radiant skin. One shopper commented on the amazing anti-aging results, noticing visibly-reduced wrinkles and “young” skin they’d thought they’d lost forever!

This day cream is gentle and claims to be a savior for “sensitive, dry or weather-damaged skin,” nurturing it back to health for a renewed clarity and supple complexion. It may help to heal skin, but it also may protect it from future damage, too, using natural ingredients from Dr. Hauschka’s holistic-inspired skincare line!

Two major ingredients in this moisturizer are avocado oil and rosehip oil, which may hydrate and condition skin to keep it calm and even. At the same time, rose petal wax may act to provide an extra barrier on our skin when our natural one isn’t holding its weight. It may lock that moisture and hydration in for all-day improvement! This cream also has essential oils and shea butter. A total overachiever, but that’s just what we like from our skincare!

This rosy moisturizer is not only formulated with natural ingredients, but paraben-free ones, too! It’s also cruelty-free, which gets major points in our book.

To use this cream, we should always start by cleansing our face, following up with a pH-balancing toner. After that, add on any serums, treatments or eye creams in our routine. Then we can apply this cream, gently massaging it in circles on our face. It’s a day cream, so we should do this in the morning, but shoppers say they’re big fans of using it at night, too!

Next time someone says good skin comes at a hefty price, tell them to check out this Dr. Hauschka cream and see just how fast they change their mind. Hello, new vanity staple! We love you so much already.

