Meghan Markle's Famous Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now

Star Magazine participates in affiliate marketing. Star Magazine receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

There has been so much news swirling about Meghan Markle lately that it’s easy to become wrapped up in all of the scandals, theories and ever-changing details. We know we’re staying on top of it, but that doesn’t mean we’re letting our top priorities slide to the side. If Duchess Meghan is in the picture, fashion inspiration always comes first here on the Star Magazine team!

Back during her baby shower in New York, months before the birth of adorable little Archie, Duchess Meghan was spotted not only in elegant maternity style, but this pair of sunglasses too. They, as most things do, looked brilliant on her — and the sellouts started instantly. Luckily, we’ve spotted them back in stock, but who knows how long we have until they’re gone once again?

Get the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses at Amazon and Nordstrom! Also available in tortoise here!

Reviewers say these Le Specs sunglasses make them feel like glamorous Hollywood actresses from decades past, and we’re definitely getting major Audrey Hepburn vibes ourselves. Even other modern stars like Olivia Palermo are known to rock these shades!

Shoppers say when they wear them, the compliments come at them non-stop, and they love how the oversized look is actually flattering on their face. They say they’re a go-to pair for no-makeup days because of their coverage, and they love how they actually shield their eyes from the sun with 100% UV protection!

These sunnies are bold with a sleek cat-eye effect. They may be oversized, but they’re lightweight, the glossy black acetate frame never leaving us feeling weighed down or irritated. That’s even with the gold-tone metal strip on top, adding a serious streak of sophistication to these beauties!

Le Specs is known for its “bold reinvention of classic shapes,” and as shoppers say, you can’t beat the price for the quality of the brand’s releases. And hey, don’t worry about scratching up that high quality, because these shades come with a case! If we’re going to emulate Duchess Meghan, we’re going to do it right, whether we’re on our way to our baby shower or even just to pick up some sandwiches for lunch. These Air Hearts deserve it, and so do we!

