Chrissy Teigen Says 'Nothing Else Compares' to These Gift-Worthy Blankets

We may all have different tastes when it comes to clothing, cosmetics, jewelry, accessories, candles, food…almost everything, but there’s one thing we can all agree on: There’s nothing like a warm, cozy blanket in the wintertime. We know that a blanket isn’t necessarily an out-of-the-box gift idea for the holidays, but we’re not just talking about any blanket here.

If the name Barefoot Dreams doesn’t ring any bells for you, know that from here on out, those three syllables are going to send your heart and senses soaring. Barefoot Dreams is the authority on all things lounge, creating every last piece we need for a lazy, cozy day spent entirely on our couch. The brand’s blankets are an absolute home essential — just ask Chrissy Teigen!

See it: Grab the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw for just $147 at Nordstrom!

This is a luxury blanket if we’ve ever seen one. Teigen recently passed out some gifting advice on her Twitter, and we were so excited when she mentioned Barefoot Dreams blankets, saying that “if you are struggling for a gift for someone,” this is her recommendation. She said she uses it “365” and that “nothing else compares” to the feeling of having it wrapped around her body. She even specified afterwards that she wasn’t being paid to promote the brand — she just genuinely loves her Barefoot Dreams blanket that much!

Teigen isn’t the only one in love. This fuzzy microfiber throw alone is approaching 300 reviews, with shoppers agreeing that it’s “the softest blanket ever.” One declared it an “emotional support blanket,” saying they “always feel cozy and happy” when it’s draped around them. Another said they “can’t sleep without it,” while many agreed that “every house needs at least one of these.” The words “at least” are key here, because multiple shoppers also reported that “everyone in [their] house is fighting for it.”

Reviewers also agreed that this blanket makes a perfect gift, whether for the holidays, a housewarming party, a birthday, an anniversary or any other gifting occasion. It can not only complement, but upgrade any living room or bedroom — or any other room in the house — since you’ll be walking around with it draped over your shoulders. Where you go, this CozyChic Throw goes!

This easy-care blanket, which can be machine washed and tumbled dry, is currently available in seven colors: Antique Rose, Cranberry, Cream, Dove, Graphite, Pink and Stone. Each shade is as pretty to the eye as it is soft on the skin, which means we’re probably going to end up wanting one of each. Definitely understandable. Just remember to gift one too!

