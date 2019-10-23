Marilyn Monroe Was Killed By Mafia Men Using 'Chloroform Cloth', Deadly 'Syringe', Podcast Claims

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marilyn Monroe suffered a horrific death of being held against her will by mafia henchmen who administered the Hollywood starlet a concoction of poisonous substances, an expert claims in a new podcast.

Episode 10 of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast explored experts’ conspiracy theories of how the Something’s Got To Give actress died on August 5, 1962. As Radar readers know, the icon was found dead in her Brentwood, Calif. home in what many believe was a suicide. However, biographers and investigators argued in the shocking podcast that she was viciously murdered.

According to biographer Danforth Prince, Monroe was visited by mafia gunman Johnny Roselli and two “hitmen” who slipped into Monroe’s bedroom and forced her to suffer on the night of August 4, 1962.

“One of these men removed a chloroform-soaked washcloth from his bag,” Prince claimed, adding, “The cloth was forced over her nose and mouth. Her struggle was useless.”

Prince’s hypothesis is based around the investigations of author Darwin Porter, who spent 20 years probing Monroe’s death, the narrator explained. Prince furthered that henchman then administered a fatal concoction into the icon’s body using a syringe.

“Marilyn was stripped and her nude body was placed on the bed, a bath towel was placed under her buttocks, a bulb syringe was filled,” Prince alleged, adding that the “poisoning liquid was then released into her colon.”

As Radar readers recall, many still believe the coroner’s ruling of Monroe’s death in August 1962 is flawed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a “probable suicide,” despite many experts arguing that authorities failed to designate her home a “crime scene” and interview the last people who saw her alive.

While Prince’s theory paints a dark picture of how Monroe spent her final hours, other experts believe she was murdered in other brutal ways. According to historian Bill Birnes, the CIA carried out her murder.

“Marilyn Monroe was such a threat that they knew they had to either shut her up, get her out of town or get rid of her,” Birnes said.

The historian claimed that “Dr. Feelgood” Max Jacobson and Peter Lawford treated Monroe with a “heavy dose of methamphetamines” including Nembutal.

“Then they left her alone to slip into a coma,” said Birnes. “They never roused her and she died in the morning.”

Private investigator Becky Altringer, however, claimed there are three people who were close to Monroe who played a role in her passing. They include the actress’ housekeeper, Eunice Murray, psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Greenson, and publicist Patricia Newcomb – all who saw Monroe on her final day of life.

Altringer revealed in episode 10 that she once interviewed Newcomb, who failed to give her a straight answer about whether or not Bobby Kennedy killed Monroe.

“Her answer was, ‘I hope not.’ It wasn’t no, it wasn’t yes, it was just, ‘I hope not,’” Altringer recalled. “She was very sincere when she said it, and it made me wonder if she knew Marilyn was murdered, but she did not believe Robert Kennedy did it, or she just didn’t want to believe that. It was just an odd answer.”

For more revelations of the actress’ tragic death, tune into “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast each week. It can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.