'Sinister' Plan? Marilyn Monroe's Housekeeper, Publicist Fled U.S. After Her Death

Were Marilyn Monroe’s closest confidantes conspiring with others to cover up her mysterious death? A new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” claims the actress’ housekeeper and publicist suspiciously fled the United States shortly after she died.

The Something’s Got To Give actress was found dead on August 5, 1962 in her Brentwood, Calif. home. The icon’s housekeeper, Eunice Murray, allegedly discovered her naked body surrounded by empty pill bottles.

Meanwhile, her publicist, Patricia Newcomb, claimed to have been “upset” after the death of her “friend,” experts on the podcast revealed.

But detective Becky Altringer, who carried out her own investigation into the star’s death, claimed Murray and Newcomb’s disappearances were far from coincidental.

Altringer claimed Newcomb “never gave a statement” following Monroe’s death, despite her job as her publicist. She fled the United States and took a “sudden vacation to Europe for six months,” the podcast narrator divulged.

“I believe the Kennedys sent her out of the country,” Altringer claimed in the episode.

“I believe they did that so no one would question her. If you read about it, police officers have said that Pat Newcomb was just out of control.”

Altringer spoke to Newcomb, now 88 years old, in a rare phone call years ago.

“I asked her, ‘Did the Kennedys send you out of the country?’ Her answer to me was, ‘Well, I was leaving anyway,” the investigator claimed.

As Radar readers recall, Monroe died believing that her publicist was leading an affair with one of her lovers, Bobby Kennedy, who was the country’s attorney general at the time.

The “sinister” plan became even more suspicious as experts learned Monroe’s housekeeper conveniently took a “long holiday abroad” as well, the narrator alleged.

Altringer claimed Murray flew to Europe on August 17 – less than two weeks after she found Monroe dead in her home.

“She went to Germany, France, Italy, and Switzerland, then I think they were just trying to keep her out of the news and not talking to anybody, since her stories kept changing,” the investigator added.

“It makes you wonder where she got this very high power job,” Altringer said. “I asked her about that, and she said, ‘Well, I have a career in this, I’ve been doing this a long time, and that’s how I got the job.”

Radar readers recall, key evidence in Monroe’s death investigation went missing. During the coroner’s ruling of her cause and manner of death, the podcast revealed the Hollywood starlet’s organs and tissue samples “disappeared.”

Experts in episode nine of the chilling series claimed that government documents of Monroe’s also “vanished.”

“The police records that were kept disappeared. There aren’t any records on Marilyn,” Altringer added.

Biographer Danforth Prince claimed that all “incoming and outgoing calls” of Monroe’s phone records “never” turned up again.

Monroe’s affairs with President John F. Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy led to her home being wired by the FBI and Chicago mafia. Author Fabulous Gabriel claimed that “four different sets of bugging tapes” were also mysteriously gone after the icon’s 1962 death.

“The reason to bug her house was to get inside information on what Marilyn may know about the FBI and Bobby Kennedy’s attack on the Chicago mob,” Gabriel explained.

Today, Altringer boldly concluded that “every single thing” that tracked Monroe’s tumultuous life and death disappeared.

For additional details and revelations of the cover up of Monroe’s tragic death, tune in to “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” each week. It can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.