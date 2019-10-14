Shocking 'Cover Up': Marilyn Monroe's Organs, Tissue Samples ‘Disappeared’ After Her Death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marilyn Monroe’s death scene was marked with inconsistent evidence that hinted to a giant cover up – but now a new podcast claims that what happened to her lifeless body behind closed doors is worse than what anyone could have imagined.

In the shocking ninth episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe,” RadarOnline.com has learned that experts believe specimens from the actress’s kidneys, stomach and intestines mysteriously disappeared.

“The coroner’s office took samples from specimens, physical specimens that were supposed to be analyzed. They were all of a sudden missing,” author Fabulous Gabriel stated.

Tissue samples were taken from the organs by Dr. Thomas Noguchi, the chief medical examiner in Los Angeles at the time. The samples were then brought to the morgue’s chief toxicologist Raymond J. Abernathy, experts explained.

However, Noguchi was “shocked” to learn that Monroe’s “body parts had been disposed of because Abernathy felt that no other tests were needed,” biographer Danforth Prince explained.

Today, forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht is still dumbfounded by the thought that this was an accident.

“I find it frankly very hard to believe, extremely hard to accept that these specimens were in some fashion accidentally, inadvertently discarded,” Wecht admitted.

“What happened to them, I do not know who would have seen to it that they were no longer available. I do not know.”

As Radar readers know, experts in the podcast series previously claimed that the evidence at Monroe’s death scene “didn’t make sense.” A former Los Angeles police officer claimed in 1962 that the Hollywood legend’s death scene appeared “staged.”

With vital forensic evidence now missing, the podcast explained that the medical examiner’s office reported findings based on “whatever other tests they could run,” according to the narrator.

The autopsy showed that Monroe’s “stomach was empty.” There were “no traces” found of Nembutal or “any other drugs,” Prince claimed.

Noguchi ruled that Monroe died of acute barbiturate poisoning and the manner of death was “probable suicide.” Wecht admitted he still has trouble with the use of the word “probable.”

“When you are not sure, what you are supposed to do, essentially, properly, is to list the manner of death as undetermined,” the pathologist said. “That’s why we have a box for undetermined.”

Investigator Becky Altringer said the missing lab reports point at a giant deception.

“The pathologists reports, there was lab work, everything. Her stomach contents. Everything that had to do with Marilyn Monroe disappeared,” Altringer recalled. “Why? To me, it’s just a big cover up.”

Episode nine also revealed the sad truth that Monroe died alone. Entertainment journalist Charles Casillo claimed the Hollywood icon’s body “lay in the morgue unclaimed because she didn’t have a family.”

Once again, Monroe’s ex-husband, Joe DiMaggio, would help the actress even after her death.

“Joe DiMaggio flew and claimed her body and made the arrangements for the funeral, and paid for her crypt. Otherwise who knows what would have happened to her?” Casillo said.

For more shocking details of Monroe’s tragic death and alleged cover up, tune in to “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” each week. It can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.