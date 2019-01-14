Feeling Like An A-Lister After Your Atkins Transformation?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

We’re asking Atkins enthusiasts to share their inspiring, low carb transformation stories. Enter the My Atkins® Transformation Sweepstakes and you could win an exclusive celebrity-inspired prize!

This amazing prize package includes:

Your transformation story will be featured in Us Weekly, OK!, Star, Life & Style and In Touch Magazines!

VIP trip for two to New York City

Two tickets to a Broadway show

To enter to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize package visit: Atkins.com/Success-Stories

But hurry, the deadline to enter is February 15th, 2020.

For official rules visit: Atkins.com/Sweeps