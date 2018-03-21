NASCAR Star Austin Dillion Reveals What He Jams Out To While Racing

Star Magazine chats with Daytona winner Austin Dillion at the the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 18 at Auto Club Speedway in Southern California.
Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
STAR Pays for Scoops!
Send us your scoop!
Star Magazine chats with Daytona winner Austin Dillion at the the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 18 at Auto Club Speedway in Southern California.
Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!