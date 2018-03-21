STAR Pays for Scoops!

NASCAR Star Austin Dillion Reveals What He Jams Out To While Racing

Star Magazine chats with Daytona winner Austin Dillion at the the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 18 at Auto Club Speedway in Southern California.

