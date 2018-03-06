Watch: Kim Kardashian Debuts Her Surrogate On ‘KUWTK’ Finale!

On the season finale of Keeping up with the Kardashian Kim Kardashian introduces her family to her surrogate, Lorena.

Lorena’s face was kept off-camera throughout the scene to protect her privacy, with the KUWTK crew strategically shooting from behind her or only from the neck down. However, despite not actually see what she looks like fans were still able to gain some insight into Lorena who revealed that she is a mother-of-two boys.

Khloe Kardashian who is expecting a girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner who recently welcomed daughter to Stormi Webster, Kendall Jenner, and momager Kris Jenner were ecstatic and had plenty of questions for Kim’s surrogate.

“I like being pregnant. I know it sounds really weird. The pregnancy itself, you know, it just feels natural, like I’m supposed to do it,” Lorena explained to the Kardashian-Jenners.

“I know from the very beginning this is not my baby. At the end, my joy and my satisfaction is whoever I’m having the baby for. So when the baby comes out they’re like, ‘Okay, well do you want skin on skin?’ I’m like, ‘No, let her go to her mum.’ I know what my job is in all of it; you know what I’m saying? It makes me feel important because I’m like, ‘Wow, I did something so good. This is beautiful. Like I would do this again a thousand more times.'”

Later on in the episode, the now mom-of-three opened up her experience with surrogacy and the challenges she faced. “I didn’t really know what to expect because I don’t really know anyone that’s gone through this. It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally, but it’s so worth it and our surrogate is such a nice person. My family absolutely loves her and I’m just so grateful.”

In the season finale, Khloe also learned that she would be having a girl, which was initially disappointing for her because she was convinced that she was having a boy.