Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Dead At 44

Bill Cosby’s daughter, Ensa, died at 44 years old on Friday night in Massachusetts, according to reports.

While her cause of death is unknown, sources say the actor’s daughter had kidney issues and was possibly in line for a transplant.

It is not the first time tragedy has struck at the Cosby household. In 1997 Ennis Cosby was murdered in a failed robbery attempt.

Bill Cosby has three other children named Erika, Erinn and Evin.

Story developing.