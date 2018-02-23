HQ Trivia Host Scott Rogowsky Is Taking Over Hollywood!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HQ Trivia is the latest app craze, and its host, Scott Rogowsky, has developed quite the fan base as well.

The free, interactive, live trivia game, where you simply open the app on your phone to play for a chance to win real money, is hosted by Scott, who playfully riffs throughout the 15-minute game.

The self-titled “Quiz Daddy” has become an overnight sensation, and is now one of the biggest names in Hollywood, with a fan base that rivals A-list celebs.

Gayle King said she sees hosts like Scott as the “secret sauce” behind HQ’s success.

Scott’s catchphrases, “HQ-ties,” “Savage Question,” and “Quemero numero uno,” have even infiltrated into everyday language.

So, what exactly is HQ Trivia?

During each, live HQ Trivia game, the host asks contestants a series of 12 multiple choice questions, ranging from easy to ‘savage’, and users have 10 seconds to tap in their answer. Everyone who gets all 12 questions right in the time limit takes their share of the prize pot which ranges from $2,500 to $25,000! (The average prize pot is $2,500)

Here’s the kicker, it only happens a few times a day and lasts for only 15 minutes! (There’s no DVRing: you have to be there to play the live game!) HQ goes live at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST on weekdays and 9 p.m. EST on weekends.

HQ Trivia is creating shared moments. Offices, classrooms, groups of friends are all taking 15-minute breaks in their day to come together and test their knowledge, and maybe win some money!

And it has fans from around the world going crazy! (Who could forget that woman who freaked out after winning 11 bucks from the app?) It has even had a record 2 million concurrent players competing live against each other at the same time. Not that’s intense!