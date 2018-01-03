Bimini’s Newest Luxury Lifestyle Club: Luna Beach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Playfully elegant met barefoot in the sand this past weekend at Luna Beach’s Luminous New Year’s Eve Bash! Resort World Bimini’s newest luxury lifestyle Beach Club, created by Miami hospitality connoisseurs Michael Capponi and Eric Milon, rang in the the New Year with a glowing celebration.

Beginning at dawn, guests enjoyed a special ocean-to-table 5 course dinner while sipping delicious tropical cocktails. The night was packed with live entertainment including local Bahamian Junkanoos, Fire Dancers, and electric DJ sounds. Party-goers gathered around a bonfire on the beach, where Yoga and Meditation instructor, Bianca Janemarie Abbott, led a unique intentions Ceremony, cleansing of last year’s Karma. Guests capped off the evening with a champagne toast and sparklers.

In fulfilling the true Bimini experience, guests enjoyed a complimentary day of yoga and healing on January 1, 2018, while others spent the day lounging oceanfront in solar-powered cabanas and cozy beach chairs.

Bimini, 50 miles off the coast of Miami, is just a quick flight or two-hour ferry ride away. The 750-acre premier luxury beachfront resort spans approximately half the intimate island of Bimini, providing the ideal backdrop for both relaxation and adventure. Rent a golf cart and let the roads take you on a tour through your private Island getaway. Discover miles of white sand beaches, dolphin museums, shipwrecks, Hemingway outposts, and indescribable views of Bimini’s turquoise waters.

Start the New Year off right and book your trip to Bahamian island’s newest hot spot, Luna Beach at Resorts World Bimini!