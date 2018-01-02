Rumer Willis Lasers Off Tatoo After DWTS Partner Breaks Her Heart

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Talk about a painful breakup! Rumer Willis got rid of a tattoo after her Dancing with the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy started boasting about his new romance to someone else!

It was one thing for the singer/actress to watch her former dance partner get cozy with Amber Rose, but apparently it’s a whole other thing to see him gush over his new romance with DWTS pro dancer Jenna Johnson.

Just a few weeks ago the 29-year-old posted on her Instagram that she was “thankful” to have her tattoos removed,

but she wasn’t specific about which tattoos she meant (she had about 10).

As it turns out, she was having removed a tattoo of her and her dance partner in a loving embrace after winning DWTSonce she learned he had “moved” on with Jenna, Page Six reported. A Page Six source revealed, “Rumer was so infatuated with Val when they won, she got this giant tattoo of them dancing together.”

“Now she feels like a fool, so she’s now undergoing this painful tattoo removal.”

This came just weeks after Val revealed that he was in a new relationship with Jenna at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer.

Benefit Concert in Los Angeles in August, “You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”