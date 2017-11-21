Millie Bobby Brown Vacations With Her Family

The Velas Resorts have lured A-List travelers from Millie Bobby Brown, to Kate Winslet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and many more. One of the five resorts includes Casa Velas, an luxury all-inclusive Boutique hotel and ocean club for adults only, reminiscent of a Spanish hacienda, and nestled on the greens of Marina Vallarta’s 18-hole golf course. The hotel features a private ocean club and is just minutes from the beach. It has received the AAA Four Diamond Award for hospitality seven times and has been in the top two in TripAdvisor for Puerto Vallarta since 2010. Located just five minutes from Puerto Vallarta Airport and only 15 from the popular downtown area, art galleries and “El Malecon” (the boardwalk), the hotel features 80 spacious suites, some with private pools and Jacuzzis. Spa Casa Velas encompasses treatment rooms for singles and couples, a hydrotherapy area, a garden-view fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, and a beauty salon. A novel service is a handbag bar where guests can enjoy use of a “loaner” designer handbag at no extra charge. Emiliano, the AAA Four Diamond rated a la carte fine dining restaurant, is in the hands of one of the area’s leading chefs serving Mexican and international cuisine. Guests can also enjoy dining privileges at the sister resort, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, with three gourmet specialty options. Casa Velas is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.