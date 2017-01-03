Heather Locklear Makes A Major Statement After Checking Into Rehab

As Star reported, ex-Melrose Place star Heather Locklear had a holiday from hell after she was admitted to rehab for the fifth time.

Now, according to a new report, the actress is finally speaking out about trying to fix her “loose ends.”

“I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life,” Heather told People magazine on Jan. 3, just hours after RadarOnline.com broke the news about her re-entering a facility. “Currently, I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

The 55-year-old star has been to rehab several times before — first in 2008 after being arrested for driving under the influence of prescription drugs, again in 2010, and 2012.

According to what an insider told Radar, Heather arrived in rehab over the holiday break, where eyewitnesses said, “When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming.” Added the insider, “She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!”

Star reported back in August that something appeared off about the star when she was caught stepping out showing a sudden weight gain and a bruised chin and scratched nose — making her nearly unrecognizable from her early career days.