Zayn Malik Shows Off New Tattoo Amid Gigi Hadid Engagement Rumors

Could the rumors be true? First, Gigi Hadid was spotted with a simple band on her ring finger and now boyfriend Zayn Malik has some new ink! The singer’s most recent tattoo features the word “Love” written in script on his right hand.
