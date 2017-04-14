Janet Jackson's Ex Posts Special Message Dedicated To HER

Janet Jackson announced her decision to end her marriage to Wissam Al Mana after five years together and welcoming their son, Eissa, in January 2017. The Qatari billionaire has kept a low profile as boxes were spotted being moved out of their shared London townhouse.

But, Al Mana broke his silence with a special post for the singer on his website. With Janet as the background image, the site read: Love, To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

E! News reported he had a quote from the Qaran but then took it down. It read: “You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah,” the scripture quote reads. “But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him — this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon. — 3:186.”

Janet has not made any formal statement about the split but has been snapped out in London at flower shop and walking with her son in his stroller.