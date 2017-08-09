Spoiler Alert! Former 'Bachelorette' Stars Reveal Who May Be The Next 'Bachelor'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former Bachelorette stars Vinny Ventiera and Daniel Maguire may be searching for love on this season of Million Dollar Matchmaker but that doesn’t mean their not keeping up with the show that launched them to stardom.

The reality TV stars sat down with starmagazine.com exclusively and offered up their predictions on who might be the next Bachelor, plus their thoughts on the hot new couple Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

Tune in to Million Dollar Matchmaker every Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.