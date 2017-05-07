With so many important decision makers in Tinsel Town, narrowing down the most important players in Hollywood may seem like an impossible task, but Bentonville Film Festival co-founder Trevor Drinkwater gives a fascinating explanation of who really calls the shots, and how he is working with them to make the film industry more inclusive.
Exclusive Video
Who Is The Most Powerful Man In Hollywood? The Answer May Surprise You!
Bentonville Film Festival co-founder Trevor Drinkwater reveals who holds the title.
Comments