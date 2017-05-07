STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Exclusive Video

Who Is The Most Powerful Man In Hollywood? The Answer May Surprise You!

Bentonville Film Festival co-founder Trevor Drinkwater reveals who holds the title.

By ,

With so many important decision makers in Tinsel Town, narrowing down the most important players in Hollywood may seem like an impossible task, but Bentonville Film Festival co-founder Trevor Drinkwater gives a fascinating explanation of who really calls the shots, and how he is working with them to make the film industry more inclusive.

Comments