The White Princess may be a limited series, ending just after its first season. However, the TV drama’s showrunner, Emma Frost, revealed you won’t have to look too far for another show featuring a strong female lead – at least not on Starz.

While at the Bentonville Film Festival, Frost also dished on creating more opportunities for females in Hollywood as well as the gender inequalities plaguing the entertainment industry.

To see the full interview, click the video above.