Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Tears After Fainting On Stage

Wendy Williams broke down in tears on the stage of her show while telling the audience about her recent health crisis.

“It was scary. It was really scary,” said Williams after having suddenly passed out on live TV.

“All I could think about in the middle of the scare was ‘don’t pull the podium over you because that’ll make it worse,’” she continued.

As previously reported, Williams was announcing her Halloween costume contest on TV when her eyes suddenly went wide and she was seen stumbling in heels on the fragile stage. She then fell on her back as cameramen immediately rushed to her aid.

Williams assured fans that she did not have a stroke or a heart attack. “My blood pressure was fine, my heart rate was fine,” she said.

“I promised myself two things. First of all, this is never gonna happen again. Second of all, if it’s gonna go down, it’s gotta be as cute as I can make it,” joked the host.

She went on to explain that she is a “53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through – if you know what I mean.” Suggesting it may have been due to her hormonal imbalance, Williams stated: “The costume got hot, all of a sudden right before passing out I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

After her rep claimed she was just “dehydrated,” Williams told viewers that following the incident her staff brought her water mixed with electrolytes and sent in a doctor to check her overall health.

“I’m fine,” repeated Williams to her fans. “I’m fine.”