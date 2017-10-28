Watch As Vanessa Paradis Shoves Cameraman At LAX

Vanessa Paradis, 44, was caught on video pushing a photographer at LAX on Friday. The 44-year-old French singer-songwriter was attempting to make her way along the sidewalk in front of the airport when she was swarmed by paparazzi. Vanessa initially ignored the photogs’ repeated questions about when she might be getting married and whether Harvey Weinstein was “big in France.”

Eventually though, Vanessa grew tired of the chaos and pushed one of the men. In the video she can clearly be heard yelling, “Stop it!” repeatedly as she tried get around the paparazzi and into a waiting car. The songstress has two children with her ex, actor Johnny Depp, model and actress Lily-Rose Depp, 18, and “Jack” John Christopher Depp III, 15. Vanessa may stand at just 5’3″, but she is clearly one strong woman. Maybe if the music thing doesn’t work out she should consider a career in the WWE.