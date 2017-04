Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Viola Davis has made history for being the first African American to win three Academy Awards nominations so it no surprise she has landed a spot on TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential people in the world.

The Oscar-winning actress spoke to Starmagazine.com exclusively about her rise to fame and the biggest influencers in her life.

