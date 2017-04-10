Dolly Parton's Secret Surgery Playbook: From Head To Toe, To T&A!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Country superstar Dolly Parton has worked hard to become a legendary music icon — and even harder to transform her entire body!

Starmagazine.com can reveal that the premiere episode of the Reelz series National Enquirer Investigates will reveal the REAL Parton, detailing all of her plastic surgeries once and for all!

“Dolly has had breast augmentation, face lifts, botox,” explained National Enquirer Managing Editor Mike Hammer.

And then there are her breasts.

“They’re her biggest assets, no pun intended,” a source told Star. “They’re as important to her stage and public persona as her thrilling voice!”

Indeed, the 89-pound blonde credits her huge, 38DD chest with pumping up her career. But they nearly killed her in 1992, when she had to go under the knife so docs could remove and replace an implant that had exploded and leaked silicone into her body.

“I’m proud of my breasts,” she said. “We’ve made each other rich and famous. I don’t know if they’ve carried me or I’ve carried them.”

Not just because of her surgeries, “No one has been able to cultivate their image, and manage their image, as successfully as Dolly Parton,” said National Enquirer Editor In Chief Dylan Howard. “It wasn’t just about movies, music, television and celebrity, it was about building a business empire.”

But Star readers know there are plenty of other skeletons in Parton’s closet, including the revelation that she was once so depressed, she threatened to kill herself!

She’s blamed her depression on her “tender-hearted” nature, as well as her background

“Depression runs in my family on both sides and I have to be wary,” she has explained. “If there are problems sometimes it’s a lot for one little person to carry.”

Find out everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the REAL Parton when National Enquirer Investigates: Dolly Parton airs Wednesday, April 12, 10ET / 9PT, on REELZ.

