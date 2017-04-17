'Slave 4 U!' Britney BFF Reveals Why She Can't Get Over Justin Timberlake

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With her successful Vegas residency nearing its end, Britney Spears has cemented her status as one of pop’s biggest legends. But for all her happiness, how much does she still pine for the love that got away – Justin Timberlake?

The next episode of the hit Reelz series, National Enquirer Investigates, will reveal never-before-told secrets of the relationship that pop fans still wish never ended.

Spears exploded on the scene in the early ’90’s as a member of the new Mickey Mouse Club, where she bonded with fellow castmate, Timberlake. The two became close, and sources told the ENQUIRER at the time they were indeed starting a relationship.”They even said that they had shared their first kiss together when they were on the Mickey Mouse Club,” said Melissa Cronin, Managing Editor of the National Enquirer.

When Spears went on tour with ‘NSync in 1998, sparks started to fly. By 2000, the two were pop’s biggest power couple.

“Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dating was like the pop princess and pop prince coming together for a royal wedding,” said Cronin.

And fans could not get enough of the hookup.

“They were in the same place. They were both kids going through the same thing,” noted Spears’ personal friend Alexsandra Wright. “They were really each other’s first love.”

But the love was not to last. The two called it quits in March 2002 amid rumors of cheating on both sides.

After that, the list of Spear’s suitors grew and grew, as she constantly searched for the love she shared with Timberlake.

It all climaxed in 2007, when Spears went off the deep end and shaved her head completely bald!

That led to her father being put in charge of her empire, a role he still plays to this day.

But now, a decade later, and with her life seemingly under control, does Spears still need to be under daddy’s conservatorship?

Let us know in the comments section, tune in when National ENQUIRER Investigates: Britney Spears airs on REELZ on Wednesday, April 19 at 10ET / 9PT, and check out an exclusive clip from the show above!