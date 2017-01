Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Victoria Beckham dropped some major truths in a very open letter she wrote for British Vogue.

The fashion mogul finally confessed to having a boob job. She said, “Don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity.”

In the letter she also tells her younger self to protect her privacy and use celebrity for positive things.

Victoria reminded herself to put her children first and never forget where you come from.