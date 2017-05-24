STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Video

Meet The Victims Of The Manchester Terrorist Attack

Parents and children had their lives taken at the Ariana Grande concert.

By ,

11 victims been identified after the terror attack that killed at least 22 and injured 59 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

Filed under:
Comments