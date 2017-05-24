Meet The Victims Of The Manchester Terrorist Attack

11 victims been identified after the terror attack that killed at least 22 and injured 59 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night.
Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
STAR Pays for Scoops!
Send us your scoop!
11 victims been identified after the terror attack that killed at least 22 and injured 59 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night.
Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!