An Eight-Year-Old & Teenager Are The First Named Victims Of Ariana Grande Attack

An 8-year-old girl has been revealed as the second victim of the terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday night.

Saffie-Rose Roussos died from her injuries after she was separated from her mother and sister during the attack.

The headteacher at her school, Chris Upton, said “Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone.”

