Vanessa Lachey’s DWTS Wardrobe Malfunction Was Fake, Says Source

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dancing With the Stars diva Vanessa Lachey will clearly do anything it takes to bring home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy – even if it means losing her clothes!

During last night’s performance, the 36-year-old mother of three’s dress appeared to accidentally rip off during her quickstep routine.

But sources have revealed that it may not have been an accident after all.

According to a source backstage, “Vanessa’s dance last night was flawless, but her skirt ripping off was totally staged!”

“She is so thirsty to win now that she is willing to do anything to stay on air. She isn’t stupid. Before Vanessa was a celebrity in her own right, she was an entertainment news reporter, so she definitely knows how to make headlines.”

As fans know, Chmerkovskiy skipped the show on October 2 after an alleged blowout fight with Vanessa over her diva antics.

But since the two reconciled, they have been on fire.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!