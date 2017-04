Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans have watched Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s relationship grow over the past two years on the hit Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, and now they’ll get to see how he survives in her world!

Brittany takes Jax back to her family’s rural Kentucky farm and the two have their fair share of drama.

Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky premieres this summer on Bravo.



