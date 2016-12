The MTV world suffered a tragedy this week. The star from 16 & Pregnant, Valerie Fairman, was found dead from an apparent overdose.

Her brother, Robert Rivera, told RadarOnline.com, Valerie was 23-years-old and living in Coastesville, PA at the time.

The coroner’s office is not releasing information at this time but sadly Valerie struggled with substance abuse for years.

She was arrested in 2015 on prostitution charges and did check into rehab after.